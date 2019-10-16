Ray Nixon, who served Decatur as a councilman, city administrator and volunteer, died today at age 85.
Steve Nixon of Huntsville said his father took on added responsibility in whatever aspect of community service he became involved with, including being City Council president and president of both the Decatur Jaycees and state Jaycees.
"It was just his life," Steve Nixon said. "He loved it. Everything he got involved in, he ended up becoming the leader.
"Everything he did, he just did it full force."
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said Ray Nixon, who resided in Southwest Decatur, died of cardiovascular disease.
Nixon first served on City Council in 1971-72 after being appointed to fill a seat vacated when Bill Dukes moved into city administration. After losing a bid for election in 1972, Nixon was elected in 1976, '80 and '84.
He had been a councilman a total of 12 years when he resigned his seat June 2, 1986, to fill the new position of administrative services director. The position was created to streamline city government and avoid having too many city departments reporting to the mayor, officials said at the time.
More than 20 department heads were reporting to Dukes, who had become mayor, before Nixon began supervising the Revenue, Public Safety and Building departments, housing authority and city clerk’s office. Nixon served in the position until 2003.
Lynn Fowler, who served as Decatur's mayor in 2000-04, said Nixon was always willing to answer questions about city finances and explain reports.
"He was one that I think kept it on the right track financially, and took care of things in such a way that everybody felt good and knew that we had somebody who knew what they were doing and the city's interest at heart," Fowler said.
Nixon was a lifelong resident of Decatur and graduate of Decatur High. A 1976 campaign advertisement said that in addition to his positions with the Jaycees, he had been president of the Morgan County March of Dimes chapter and the Morgan County chapter of the Alabama Society for Crippled Children and Adults. He also had been a director or officer with several other community service organizations. He was a member Central Baptist Church and had been in the Decatur Kiwanis Club since 1971.
Fowler said Nixon didn't get involved in community service for recognition. "He just did it because he wanted to."
In addition to his son Steve (Lynn), Nixon's survivors include his wife of 64 years, Patsy, and another son, Patrick (Laura), of Cumming, Ga.
Roselawn Funeral Home will announce arrangements.
