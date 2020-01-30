Dr. Jesse Felton Davenport and Jim Odom were in different cheering camps when Alabama and Auburn played in the annual Iron Bowl.
“He loved Alabama and I was Auburn, but our differences never affected the great friendship we had,” Odom said.
Bonds with friends and his dental patients were important to Davenport, who died Tuesday night at age 86. He had operated a dentist office in Decatur for more than 50 years and was still seeing patients this month.
“He was a giant of a man and an institution in Decatur,” Odom said. “He was my best friend and an extremely caring man.”
Roselawn Funeral Home said Davenport died at his home. His funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church and burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the church.
A voice recording at his office said the office will be closed until next week.
“We were in the same Sunday school class, traveled together and spent a lot of time at dinner with each other,” Odom said. “I’m going to miss him and I know Decatur and his patients will.”
Retired Decatur Daily publisher Barrett Shelton Jr. lived near Davenport’s office.
“When I would get out and walk at 5 a.m., he was already at work,” Shelton said. “He never turned down anybody for treatment, and there’s no telling how many people he treated without charging them.”
Tina Hamilton McWhorter, a patient of Davenport's for more than 30 years, described him as compassionate and caring.
“He did so much for the needy,” she said.
McWhorter said he always went beyond the call of duty and she recalled a time when she lost a cap on one of her front teeth at about 7 p.m. on a Friday.
“I called the office and left a message on the answering machine,” she said. “About 30 minutes later he called me back and told me to meet him at the office the next morning, which was Saturday at 8, and he would fix it.”
McWhorter said Davenport didn’t want her feeling insecure over the weekend because her tooth was missing.
“He didn’t even charge me an extra fee for it being after hours,” she said.
Lauren Roberts, another patient for 30 years, is not surprised at the service Davenport provided McWhorter.
“He was a good man and dentist,” she said. “I never considered changing dentists. I will truly miss him.”
Odom said Davenport always put others first.
“He was a community servant,” he said.
Wally Terry, city director of development for Decatur, met Davenport in the 1970s when the doctor was involved with some developments. Terry said he was a young banker at the former First Federal Bank and was helping Davenport with financial matters related to some of his developments.
“He appreciated the bank for helping him and remained loyal until it closed,” Terry said. “That’s the type of person he was. A friendship meant something.”
