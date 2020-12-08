A longtime Decatur City Schools teacher is remembered by her former colleagues and family for the compassion she had for her students and others.
Nancy Julich was with the school district for 27½ years, teaching English at the former Horizon High School, then at the Center for Alternative Programs (CAP), according to Decatur City Schools. She retired in May. Julich, 76, died on Saturday, about six weeks after learning she had breast cancer and brain cancer, according to her daughter, Rebecca Patterson.
“She was a dear part of our faculty,” said Don Snow, principal at the district’s Center for Alternative Programs for the last three years. “She was very, very caring. She really wanted to help kids.
“She could reach kids who might have fallen through the cracks otherwise.”
Snow recalled that Julich and her husband, Marvin Julich, would often wait in their car at the school, making sure there was someone to pick up a student after school.
“I would have to tell them to leave and that I’d take care of it,” Snow said.
Before becoming principal at Austin High School, Snow was the principal at Horizon when Julich was a teacher there.
Nancy Julich was “a role model, a mentor, for me,” said Nancy Turbyfill, who now teaches reading and grades 10-12 language arts at Decatur City Schools’ Excel Center.
Turbyfill first worked with Julich while pursuing a master’s degree in secondary education/language arts, observing Julich’s class at Horizon as part of Turbyfill’s field experience.
In 2016, Turbyfill was working with the school system’s Special Services and was asked to work one-on-one all day with a student.
“We were placed at CAP, and Mrs. Julich opened her classroom to us, so we just spent all day in her room,” Turbyfill said. Turbyfill admired Julich’s patience with the students and how she took time to explain everything to them.
“I could tell how much she cared,” Turbyfill said.
Julich was the education specialist at Parents and Children Together from 1983 to 1993, coordinating and teaching education programs on child abuse prevention in Morgan County, Decatur and Hartselle schools. She also had been an adjunct English instructor at Calhoun Community College since 1989.
PACT is a nonprofit focused on preventing child abuse and neglect, and among its services, it provides age-appropriate programs to teach children about abuse and neglect and how to respond to these situations, as well as parenting programs.
“(Julich) was very, very motivated to make sure her students (who were young mothers) were involved in PACT programs,” said Susan Roberts, PACT’s executive director.
“She wanted them to have the resources and skills that they needed” to help them stay in school, Roberts said. “The outcomes for teenage mothers show that if they finish school, their children will finish school.”
Julich, who would've turned 77 on Friday, served as president of the HANDS Inc. board when it built a home in Decatur for at-risk girls.
Her family members also describe a woman who cared for and encouraged others.
“Her passion in life was to help children of all ages, needs and backgrounds to excel in their God-given abilities,” said her husband, Marvin Julich. “She loved all of her students and children she worked with as her own.”
“She wanted people to succeed and was always willing to do whatever she could to make those dreams come true,” said her son, Marvin Julich Jr.
“If I had to describe my mom, I would say she was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside,” Patterson said. “She loved God and her family so very much. She made everyone feel special and always encouraged everyone she came in contact with.”
Patterson said her mother’s smile could “light up the darkest room and her laugh was infectious.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.