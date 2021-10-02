Gale Montgomery, a longtime proponent of youth athletics in Decatur and across the nation, was remembered Friday for his efforts to improve baseball and softball programs.
Montgomery died at his Decatur residence Thursday after a long illness, according to his daughter, Ladonna Montgomery. He was 81.
He was born in Lawrence County, graduated from Cullman High School in 1958 and attended Calhoun before going into banking. But his first love was sports, especially Alabama football and the Atlanta Braves, his daughter said.
Ronnie Dukes, longtime supporter of local athletics through Pepsi-Cola Bottling of Decatur, said Montgomery’s hard work helped guide Decatur’s parks and recreation programs to the high quality they have today. He said his father, longtime Mayor Bill J. Dukes, and Montgomery worked together on many city projects. Montgomery’s wife Dot served as Mayor Dukes’ secretary for many years.
“He was very instrumental in developing recreation in our city,” Dukes said of Montgomery. “He made a big difference. He was amongst the great men in the city to improving the quality of life we have today. They helped lay that foundation. Hopefully, we can all continue to build on it. The recreational facilities we have here are (among) the highlights of the town. He and Dad were the driving forces in the transition of the city’s Little League program to Dixie Youth Baseball that we still utilize today.”
Former Mayor Lynn Fowler said Montgomery will be missed.
“He dedicated a big majority of his life to Dixie Youth Baseball locally as well as nationally,” Fowler said. “He did things with a calm and low-key demeanor. Whatever he was involved in, it was going to be a success.”
Montgomery served as national commissioner of Dixie Youth Baseball from 1978-95.
Wes Skelton of Marshall, Texas, succeeded him before retiring two years ago.
“Gale was an outstanding commissioner; that was why he served so long,” Skelton said. “He had widespread support on the board. Toward the end of his time as commissioner, Dixie Youth was dealing with the startup of travel ball. Dixie Youth Baseball was at its apex of participation the year he retired. We had over 300,000 youngsters playing then. Now we are at about 200,000 across 11 states. When I first took over, I called him two or three times for help. He was always gracious to help me.
"We respected his administration ability and communication skills. Dixie Youth was a model program under his leadership.”
Current National Commissioner William Wade of Wetumpka remembers Montgomery as being a stickler with rules. “He led by example,” Wade said. “He was a larger-than-life person. He cared about not just the kids and programs in Alabama, but he supported them across the 11 states we serve. He taught us not only how to run a baseball program, but how to be better people.”
Montgomery was the first person awarded lifetime honorary membership on Dixie Youth Baseball’s national board of directors in 1995. He is the namesake of Decatur's Gale Montgomery Park in the Flint community.
He also served on the board of USA Baseball for about 10 years beginning in 1985. In 1990, he was named board chairman and treasurer. In 1995, he won the William P. “Dutch” Fehring Award of Merit by USA Baseball for outstanding leadership in amateur baseball. USA Baseball is the national governing body for amateur baseball and represents the sport in the United States as a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.
Montgomery was a local baseball and softball coach for many years. He officiated area high school basketball games from 1965-80. In the 1980s, he was a public address announcer at Decatur High home football games and in the 1990s and 2000s, he announced for Austin High football games.
In 2005, he was inducted into the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame.
Montgomery is survived by his wife, Dot; daughter, LaDonna Montgomery of Decatur; son, Leslie Montgomery and wife Emily of Kingsport, Tennessee; and three grandchildren.
Funeral will be at Roselawn Funeral Home at 3 p.m. Sunday. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m.
