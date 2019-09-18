A subdivision that Decatur leaders envision jump-starting what has been sluggish residential growth moved closer to fruition Tuesday when a bid for extending sewer to the project fell within budget.
The low bid on the Old River Road sewer extension was $220,728 less than the spending limit set by the city. If the bid is verified, it would allow the subdivision that will be known as River Road Manor to move forward in the Southeast Decatur area.
The Planning Commission also voted Tuesday afternoon to recommend pre-zoning the Morris family’s 19.7 acres for the subdivision as single-family residential property. City Planner Karen Smith said pre-zoning “allows the developer to know the zone in which he plans to build before he annexes the property into the city.”
Smith said pre-zoning also allows the developer to move ahead with site development and construction plans.
Lead Engineer Nathan Tomberlin, of Pugh Wright McAnally Engineering Services, must verify the low bid submitted by Jordan Excavating Inc., of Birmingham, for $799,317. The bid opening was Tuesday morning in the Finance Department at City Hall.
Three companies submitted bids. Cleary Construction Co., of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, was the runner-up with a bid of $1.3 million, and Tortorigi Construction, of Birmingham, had a bid of almost $1.4 million.
The City Council has an agreement with Howard Morris and his family that the city will run a 3,800-foot sewer extension from the west side of Alabama 67 to the Morris family property off Old River Road.
In return, the Morris family would build at least 40 homes in a 55-home subdivision on its 19.7 acres and annex the property into the city.
“We’re ready to go,” Morris said Tuesday at the Planning Commission meeting. “We’re just waiting for the city to get through its processes.”
As part of the agreement, the council could reject a sewer bid over the budgeted amount of just over $1 million. The agreement requires the Morris family to build 40 houses in five years or pay 10% of the sewer cost back to the city. If the family finishes all of the subdivision infrastructure, that penalty drops to 5%.
Tomberlin said Tuesday he will review the bid numbers and estimates in the next few days to make sure they’re accurate before submitting a recommendation to the City Council. The council is scheduled to vote on awarding the bid Oct. 7. A council vote is also necessary to annex the property into the city and set the zoning district.
