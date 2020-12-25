Crews continued demolition this week of the former Lucky’s Supermarket on Sixth Avenue Northeast, creating the possibility of new uses for the property at a gateway to downtown Decatur.
The old grocery store has been empty since it closed Sept. 28, 2019, when its lease with Cook’s Properties LLC wasn’t renewed after more than 30 years of operation.
Brian Cook, president and CEO of property owner Cook’s Pest Control, said they’re removing the building to clear the 1.75 acres to make it more attractive to potential developers. The property at 119 Sixth Avenue N.E. is valued for tax purposes at $902,400 (prior to demolition), according to the Morgan County Revenue Office.
“We’ve had some interest in the property, but none of them were interested in the building,” Cook said. “We thought it would be better to tear down the building and clean up the lot.”
Cook said eliminating the building opens up the sight line to the Regions Bank tower to the west and will give any potential buyer a true vision of the property.
Rick Paler, executive director of Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority, said the Lucky’s property, located at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Lee Street, is in a prime spot near the Cook Museum of Natural Science and downtown's restaurants and small shops.
The property is a key piece of a plan to beautify Sixth Avenue as the main entrance into the city from the north, Paler added.
Consultant Volkert Inc. is preparing to unveil in early 2021 a Sixth Avenue streetscape plan for the area between the Hudson Memorial bridges and Delano Park. The plan design is funded by a $100,000 state grant.
“We really look at Lee Street as our entrance into downtown,” Paler said. “The plan calls for that intersection to be dressed up, so there’s an opportunity to make the (Lucky’s) property a prime spot.”
Paler said his first choice would be for the location to becomes the home of a small/boutique hotel. He said Marriott and Hilton both build small hotels that fit well in downtowns like Decatur’s.
He said the property is also big enough for a mixed use development, although he doesn’t see residential as a possibility.
“Residential developments fit better in areas like Second Avenue and Bank Street,” Paler said.
Paler added that there’s been talk about finding a new location like the Lucky’s property for a new office for Decatur-Morgan County Tourism. This bureau is located in a small house near Delano Park in which Tourism has run out of space.
He said Tourism could have a location inside a new hotel or its own building that would give visitors a great place to start when they come to Decatur.
“They would really like a place that’s interactive and nice for visitors,” Paler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.