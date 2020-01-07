Between Thursday and Monday, more than 1.6 million gallons of untreated sewage escaped the Decatur Utilities wastewater system, according to documents the utility filed today with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
In the disclosures to ADEM, DU attributed the 1,680,021 gallons of sanitary sewer overflows to "inflow and infiltration from 3.28 inches of rainfall from 1-2-2020 through 1-4-2020."
Inflow and infiltration refers to water entering sewer mains, usually during heavy rains, causing the sewer system's capacity to be overwhelmed.
"The wastewater collection system is overwhelmed by heavy rainfall which infiltrates the system through cracks, holes, loose joints, broken pipes, leaking manholes or other pipe defects due to system age. This is especially prevalent in older clay pipe installed in years past," said DU spokesman Joe Holmes in a press release he sent out Monday, which also noted that the infiltration dilutes the raw sewage.
The largest reported sewer overflows from Thursday through Monday:
• 518,550 gallons from a manhole near 2812 Central Parkway S.W.;
• 195,195 gallons from a manhole near 1108 Sixth Ave. S.W.;
• 160,746 gallons from a manhole at 1302 Brindwood Lane S.E.;
• 136,920 gallons from a manhole near 1111 Central Parkway S.W.;
• 130,200 gallons from a manhole near 602 Eighth St. S.W.;
• 129,333 gallons from manholes near 2812 Wimberly Drive S.W.;
• 102,270 gallons from a manhole near 1301 Plaza St. S.E.
Most of the overflows began Thursday through Saturday. One on Monday, releasing 9,660 gallons of sewage at a manhole near 619 Memorial Drive S.W., was attributed by DU to a blockage in the sewer main.
The receiving creek for most of the Southeast Decatur sewer overflows was reported as Flint Creek, with Bakers Creek reported as receiving most of the Southwest Decatur overflows.
In his statement Monday, before the volume of the overflows had been reported to ADEM, Holmes said DU is working on the issue.
"The DU wastewater collection system is currently undergoing a new sewer system engineering study which will evaluate improvements in those areas where previous investment has been made, as well as identify basins that should be prioritized for future rehabilitation projects beginning in 2020," he wrote.
Mayor Tab Bowling, in a statement also issued Monday, said DU continues to make progress on a 10-year plan begun in 2013.
"I expect to meet with Decatur Utilities management and possibly board members this week. I would like to discuss options to expedite efforts to improve our sanitary sewer collection system piping and manholes," Bowling wrote.
Holmes said DU has invested more than $60 million in projects designed to reduce and eliminate SSOs in its wastewater collection system over the last 10 years.
In the ADEM disclosures filed today, most of the reported overflows included a description of the remedial efforts DU is taking: "The affected area was marked with a sign, cleaned via pressure washing, and disinfected by DU field personnel. DU is continuing rehabilitation efforts to the sewer collection system to eliminate inflow and infiltration and to prevent future overflows."
From Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 810,075 gallons of untreated sewage escaped the DU sewer system during heavy rains.
Read more in Wednesday's print and online versions of The Decatur Daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.