3M Co. on Tuesday revealed it has been served with a federal grand jury subpoena related to chemical discharges from its Decatur plant.
The news came in an earnings call in which CEO Michael Roman also said the company, struggling with a slump in manufacturing and a trade war that has slowed economic growth in China, would restructure the company and eliminate 1,500 jobs, about 1.5% of its global workforce. It eliminated 2,000 jobs last year.
Asked what impact the latest layoffs would have on the 950-employee Decatur plant, 3M spokeswoman Fanna Haile-Selassie responded, "At this time, we have only shared that the restructuring includes streamlining our organization by reducing approximately 1,500 positions, spanning all business groups, functions and geographies."
3M received the subpoena in December, Roman said in the earnings call.
“As previously disclosed, in 2019, 3M discovered and voluntarily informed the EPA and appropriate state authorities that discharges from our Decatur, Alabama, facility may not have complied with permit requirements,” Roman told investors Tuesday. “We immediately idled the relevant processes and took steps to address these issues.”
3M announced on Sept. 19 that it would idle fluoropolymer operations at its Decatur plant, the same day it received an inspection report from the Environmental Protection Agency detailing high concentrations of chemical pollutants being discharged from the plant into the Tennessee River. The report summarized the findings from an EPA inspection in June.
The inspection revealed high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS. PFAS chemicals are used in nonstick pots and pans, firefighting foam, water-repellent clothing, and many other household and personal items. They are nicknamed "forever chemicals" because they persist in the environment.
Studies have associated exposure to certain PFAS chemicals with increased risk of cancer and damage to organs such as the liver, thyroid and kidneys.
The primary objective of the EPA inspection of the 3M plant in Decatur, according to the report, was to investigate the source of discharges of two PFAS: FBSEE and FBSA. A 2009 consent order 3M had entered into with the EPA prohibited the company from releasing the chemicals into the river.
3M sent a letter to the EPA regarding the chemicals in April, two months before the inspection.
“Through self-investigation, 3M has discovered that the Decatur plant has released FBSA and may have released FBSEE from its manufacturing operations to the Tennessee River in non-compliance with the consent order’s release to water provision,” wrote a lawyer representing the company.
During the inspection of the State Docks Road facility, EPA investigators took samples both within the 3M plant and of storm water leaving the plant.
“Sampling results show high concentrations of perfluorinated compounds (another name for PFAS) discharged from each sampling location,” according to the report.
The highest concentrations of FBSA and FBSEE were in the industrial wastewater, despite the fact that 3M said it had halted the manufacture and processing of the chemicals three months before the samples were taken.
“In connection with our Decatur disclosures, 3M received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Alabama in late December 2019, and we are cooperating with this inquiry,” Roman said Tuesday.
Stacey Crane, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, declined to provide details.
“It is the policy of the Department of Justice to neither confirm nor deny the existence of any investigation absent a public safety issue,” he said in an email.
In a summary of its fourth quarter results released Tuesday, 3M said it booked a $214 million pre-tax charge on PFAS-related expenses. Roman said that, in addition to dealing with ongoing litigation against 3M and its customers, this charge supports a more aggressive effort to assist the EPA in dealing with PFAS.
“They've laid out a plan to move forward. We are working to support that with our investment and research and understanding — helping the understanding of PFAS, providing our data, and really doing things like helping to provide a clearinghouse for all of the information and data around PFAS,” Roman said.
Among those efforts, according to 3M’s summary of its quarterly operations, the company “has expanded its evaluation of other 3M sites that may have used certain PFAS-containing materials and locations at which they were disposed.”
Through a contractor, 3M is currently evaluating several disposal sites in Morgan and Lawrence counties, including a covered 40-acre dump beneath Aquadome Recreation Center and the former Brookhaven Middle School. The contractor began drilling groundwater monitoring wells at the site last week.
The Decatur City Schools board last month filed a notice of its intent to sue 3M over the Brookhaven site and seek a court order “requiring the cleanup of the solid and hazardous waste and removal of PFOA and PFOS, and other chemicals from the soils, surface water, and groundwater on the property.”
3M earned $969 million, or $1.66 per share, in the fourth quarter. Its adjusted profit was $1.95 per share, far from the per-share earnings of $2.10 that industry analysts had expected, according to The Associated Press.
Revenue totaled $8.11 billion, just shy of Wall Street forecasts.
“We continued to face softness in certain end markets, namely China, automotive, and electronics, which impacted overall growth,” Roman said
The rapid spread of the coronavirus could have a mixed impact on 3M, which makes virus masks, Roman said. The virus has killed at least 106 people in China, a market that was weak in 2019 as trade friction with the U.S. escalated.
"Now coronavirus, it's kind of changing things as we go," Roman said. "We're seeing increased demand for our respiratory protection products and we're ramping up our production worldwide, in China and around the world, to meet that demand.
"At the same time we're seeing what everybody else is seeing, that ... businesses are shutting down, extending their shutdown beyond Lunar New Year. So we're really watching day-to-day what that's going to mean for our outlook for China."
3M shares closed Tuesday at $165.68, down 5.7%.
