The longtime coordinator of a nonprofit organization that provides clothing, school fees, tutoring, backpacks and other needs of foster and protective service children in Morgan County is remembered for her passion in working with countless children and families over the years.
Margaret MacIlveen, 73, who died at her Decatur home Wednesday night, was the coordinator for FACES (Families and Children Experiencing Separation) of Morgan County. The United Way of Morgan County agency is housed at the Morgan County Department of Human Resources.
Her service will be private for family and close friends at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Nov. 14. There will be a public gathering celebration the following day at The Witt House from 1-3 p.m.
Kathleen Ross, United Way’s president and CEO, shared a memory of MacIlveen’s efforts from a few years ago.
“She was at Belk with a foster child, picking out pajamas for Pajama Day at school,” said Ross. Another example of MacIlveen’s desire to make foster transitions easier: “She arranged to get bunk beds so a foster family could take a sibling pair immediately” and have beds ready for them, Ross said.
MacIlveen made sure children who were involved in sports had their uniforms and fees, and she would put in 12-hour days around the Christmas holiday to round up gifts.
“She’d be past exhausted, but she would be back (at work) in the morning so children would have Christmas,” Ross said. “She wanted to make sure every one of these children felt like they mattered.
“She went beyond what you would think was possible to make our kids feel special.”
MacIlveen wanted children to feel “part” of a foster home family, “instead of a disruption,” Ross said. “She loved these kids more than some of them had been loved before.”
MacIlveen was one of the first people Ross met when she started the United Way job five years ago, and “I instantly recognized that all that mattered were the children and for them to feel safe and loved,” Ross said.
Morgan County District/Juvenile Court Judge Charles Langham, who handles dependency cases with the other district judges, called foster parents “angels on earth.” And MacIlveen, he said, was “the Mother Teresa of Decatur, if you ask me.”
Typically, eight to 10 children are placed in foster care each month in Morgan County, while in January 2019 alone, 30 were placed in foster care in the county, according to Langham.
“We have a true need for (foster parents), and she was essential for this program,” which provides gift cards, clothing, Christmas gifts and other items to make foster parenting “a little easier,” Langham said.
“She was a true advocate for foster parents and foster children,” he said. “That was her passion.”
“She’s the definition of a servant with a servant’s heart,” said Allee Godsey, a social worker with DHR’s family preservation unit for the last three years. “She helped so many kids, so many families. She was an angel. She was never upset, she was never disheartened.”
MacIlveen coordinated the annual silent auction fundraiser for the program, lining up donations and sponsors.
Correy MacIlveen, the youngest of Margaret and James MacIlveen's four sons, said his mother’s work with FACES was not a job or career, but “a calling.”
“She was selfless her whole life,” said Correy MacIlveen, 41. “She affected the lives of thousands of children and adults.”
Still, “I never felt left out,” sometimes accompanying his mother as she worked, he said. “She somehow made time for everybody.”
“From early on, her entire life has been devoted to children,” James MacIlveen said of his wife.
When Margaret MacIlveen was a teenager, she lived with another family from her church for several years, helping them take care of their autistic daughter. She was later the director of a La Petite Academy in Athens, Tennessee, and had a home-based daycare, and was a case worker at DHR before joining FACES.
James MacIlveen said that in the early years of the program, his wife would even take in a child awaiting placement with a foster family.
These were children who had “nowhere else to go,” said her 50-year-old son Scot MacIlveen. “Mom was FACES.”
