Retired businessman Mark Macklin has announced he plans to enter the District 5 City Council race, bringing the number of candidates who have announced they will run for the vacant seat to three.
Macklin joins Rodney Gordon and Jacob Ladner in the race to replace two-term incumbent Chuck Ard, who is not running again.
District 5 covers the northwest corner of Southwest Decatur.
Qualifying began Tuesday and ends July 21. The last day to register to vote is Aug. 10. The municipal election is Aug. 25. The new mayor, City Council and school board take office Nov. 7.
Council members serve a four-year term and receive an annual salary of $15,995.
Macklin, 67, is a Memphis native who has lived with his wife, Dell, in Southwest Decatur for 30 years. He retired from Allegheny Technologies in Madison in 2017. He previously worked at Cerro Wire and Cable in Hartselle, as an investment banker in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Edgcomb Metals in Memphis.
A Central Baptist Church deacon and former youth coach, Macklin said in a press release that current events are bringing a lot of change to the community.
“Sometimes change is OK,” Macklin said. “We are rethinking old ideas and trying to introduce new processes to solve problems. I want to help bridge any gap that might exist. This will require clear and rational thinking by all parties. An open mind that is willing to listen and a positive approach to understand the individual concerns are important keys to settling disputes. I understand teamwork and the need to succeed.”
Macklin says his goal is to continue moving Decatur in a positive direction. He is particularly concerned about the struggling Decatur Mall, and bringing in businesses that provide jobs.
“I don’t know what the answer is, but we need to do something,” Macklin said. “We need more economic growth in this city, and I welcome the opportunity to be the catalyst who can work on behalf of our citizens to bring this about.”
Macklin said something needs to be done to keep Decatur from having the same conflicts between the police department and the public that are occurring in other parts of the country.
“We need to train the police and the community,” Macklin said.
