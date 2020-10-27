A Madison man is in Morgan County Jail after being charged with three counts of shooting into a Decatur apartment complex on Sunday, according to Decatur police.
Detective Jodie Fuller said Laquinton Deon Grays, 27, is charged with shooting into three dwellings at the Willows Apartment complex along Beltline Road Southwest.
Fuller said officers discovered three apartments had been hit by a projectile. No injuries were reported, she said. Two of the apartments were occupied, the police report said. Grays was developed as a suspect and arrested Tuesday, police said.
Circuit Judge Charles Elliott set bail for Grays at $152,500.
