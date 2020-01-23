Decatur police arrested a Madison man who was traveling to meet a juvenile female for the purpose of engaging in sex, according to a police statement.
Sean Julian Tharpe, 31, 717 River Landing Boulevard S.W., is in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $90,000.
According to police, on Wednesday, Tharpe electronically communicated with a child for the purpose of soliciting sex and traveled from Madison to Decatur for the purpose of engaging in sex with the child.
Police arrested Tharpe once he was in the police jurisdiction.
He was charged with traveling to meet a child for a sex act and electronic solicitation of a child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.