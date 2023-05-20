Madison city politics rarely attract much attention on this side of the river, but Decatur officials paid close attention to a referendum this month on whether that city would switch from a mayor-council to a council-manager form of government.
Decatur residents in 2010 voted to adopt a council-manager government, which would have dropped the mayor to a part-time role with day-to-day operations being handled by a professional city manager. The city refused to abide by the referendum on the grounds that it eliminated two of the five council districts, making it impossible to retain a majority Black district.
City Council President Jacob Ladner said he's surprised that no citizen has initiated another referendum because a 2019 state law now allows a council-manager government to have six council districts, making it easier to retain a majority Black district.
Madison voters on May 9 overwhelmingly rejected the new form of government, opting to retain a mayor-council government. That has not ended interest among some Decatur officials and residents in the council-manager system, including Ladner.
“It’s hard to find somebody who is going to run for elected office that has the credentials necessary to lead 500 or 600 employees and an $80 million budget,” Ladner said. “You can find it in a city manager. Just logically, I don’t know a good argument against it.”
Decatur’s mayor-council form of government consists of a full-time mayor elected at-large and five council members elected to different districts. The mayor is not a voting member of the council but is the administrative head of the city.
Had it passed, the Madison referendum would have implemented a form of government with a part-time mayor elected at-large and serving as a voting member of the council, plus six other council members elected to different districts. The council would appoint a full-time city manager who would serve as the city's administrative head.
If the Madison proposal were adopted in Decatur, the increase from the current five to six districts would likely eliminate a previous obstacle to implementing a council-manager government. In a lawsuit by Decatur resident Gary Voketz seeking to force the city to honor the 2010 vote, the city successfully asserted that it couldn't do so without sacrificing a majority Black district and violating the Voting Rights Act.
Carl Cole, the lawyer who represented Voketz, said the 2019 changes in the Council-Manager Act plus changes in the federal Voting Rights Act have eliminated the legal hurdles he faced in the Voketz case.
“If we were to have another petition and another vote and it passed, I don’t think there’s any legal justification that the city could throw up to block it,” Cole said. “I don’t know if people understand that it’s still a possibility. Some people may think it’s a settled issue. It’s not a settled issue.”
---
Continuity
Cole and Ladner both argue that an appointed city manager would provide more expertise than an elected mayor in running the city and that the position provides more continuity, avoiding the inefficiencies that arise when elected city leadership changes every four years.
Councilman Billy Jackson, whose District 1 is the city’s only district with a Black majority, is not convinced by either argument.
“The fallacy I see with the concept is that people think you’re taking politics out of government when you have a city manager form of government and have a person who is appointed to manage the day-to-day operations of the city,” Jackson said. “They fail to insert into the equation that that person is selected by city council.”
As it relates to the expertise of the city manager, Jackson said the City Council in Decatur has often selected department directors without the background or qualifications to run their departments. There is no reason, he said, to believe the council would be any better at selecting a city manager.
Jackson also questions whether a city manager would provide any more continuity than an elected mayor. If voters are pleased with the direction of their elected city officials, they’ll likely reelect them. If they are not pleased and the council majority flips, the new council members will likely terminate “the person who failed in managing the city, and that would be the city manager.”
Nationally, council-manager governments are more common than mayor-council governments among cities with a population of at least 2,500, according to the International City/County Management Association. The council-manager government has been adopted by 14 cities in Alabama.
Mayor Tab Bowling said the council-manager form of government can be effective, but he doesn’t see it as a good match for Decatur. Residents, he said, want to know that the person who is running the city is directly accountable to them through an election.
“Having that mayor that is responsive and listens to their needs — knowing that he or she can’t always say yes, but at least we listen — they seem to like that," Bowling said. "And then if we don’t do that then they have the ability to vote you out. With the city manager, that’s not the case.”
Bowling also questions whether a city manager would provide any more continuity than mayoral elections.
“I see a community like Decatur being a steppingstone to a larger city,” he said. “Not keeping a city manager for a long period of time would, I think, be a likely scenario in the city of Decatur.”
---
Accountability
The argument that an elected mayor is more accountable to the people than an appointed city manager is not compelling to Ladner. He points out that department directors, despite being appointed, are accountable to the people because they serve at the pleasure of the elected council.
“Citizens have input into our garbage pickup because they elected a council that hired the person that’s over garbage pickup,” Ladner said. “You would still have access to your elected officials that are hiring the city manager, but what you have in a city manager is someone who is accountable every day — not just accountable every four years — to do an excellent job. And if they don’t, they’ll lose their job.”
Cole said citizens need to trust elected council members to hire the right city manager and provide oversight.
“We’re not going to vote on a police chief. We’re not going to vote on a fire chief. We’re not going to vote on a city finance guy,” Cole said. “We have to trust our elected representatives that they’ll make the right hire.”
Ladner said the typical corporate structure — a chief executive officer appointed by a shareholder-elected board — is used because it works. With the mayor-council form of government that Decatur now has, “you’re basically electing a CEO when you should be hiring a CEO.”
Cole points out that the basic council-manager model works well with other forms of local government, including Decatur City Schools which has an elected board and an appointed superintendent.
“We trust our school boards to hire the most competent and qualified person. Obviously that’s worked out well for the city of Decatur. I’d like for the same mentality to be brought to city government that we’ve brought to the school system,” Cole said.
Councilman Hunter Pepper, like Jackson and Bowling, opposes a change to a council-manager government.
“I think the argument for a city manager is blatantly ignorant,” he said. “That’s why we elect people to run the city. A city-manager-run government is not good.”
---
Efficiency
Councilmen Kyle Pike and Carlton McMasters are more on the fence than the others, with Pike leaning in favor of a city manager and McMasters, at least for now, leaning against.
“It’s effective in other cities,” Pike said. “I can see the upside of having a consistent professional leading the city, where you don’t get in a situation where someone is elected who is not necessarily capable to handle the operations of a city. It’s a big task.
“I would lean more toward a city manager. In a city the size of Decatur, there would be some benefit.”
McMasters said he’s not sure Decatur residents would ultimately embrace the concept that the person running day-to-day operations is not directly accountable to the people.
“A lot of people feel like they want to be able to say, ‘Hey, I elected you, and if you screw up I can vote you out.’ With a city manager, you’ve first got to get the council to come to a consensus. It does add another layer.”
He agrees with Ladner, however, that the CEO model would have many benefits.
“It’s going to improve the efficiency and function of government; I agree with that 100%. But it’s also going to add another layer that residents are going to be hesitant about,” McMasters said.
His main argument against a council-manager government has less to do with the long-term impact than the short term.
“How would I vote right now, understanding city government and being in it day in and day out? I guess I’ll be a little selfish and say I like the way things are right now,” he said.
Former Decatur Mayor Don Kyle has a nuanced view on whether a council-manager government would work for the city. If implemented properly he said it could provide huge benefits, but if the city’s structure isn’t changed in advance to allow a city manager to be effective, the benefits will not follow.
“The concept is really solid, but in the end you’ve still got to get politicians together from the council to be willing to structure the manager’s role and staff so he or she can do the job,” Kyle said. “If they haven’t thought through the organizational structure and what it truly will take to have an effective manager and staff on board, and to budget for it, it could backfire on you.”
When he was mayor, Kyle said, he and other city officials were often approached at municipal conferences by city managers handing out business cards and apparently hunting for a job.
“You could hire a guy for $200,000 that comes in and, because the council won’t approve his two- or three-person staff, he fiddles around for a year or two and hands out enough cards at the next conference and gets hired away someplace else. You’re left holding the bag with nothing,” Kyle said.
Jackson said Decatur citizens have often elected mayors who are unqualified, even when qualified candidates are available. That’s not a reason to hire a city manager, he said, but for voters to do their homework.
“The answer is in the hands of the people who are going to the ballot box," he said. "We need to elect mayors based on qualifications and on who can run this city on a day-to-day basis. We’ve just not done that.”
---
Petition
The 2019 amendment to the Council-Manager Act provides that a special election must be held upon submission of a petition signed by 10% of the voters in the most recent general municipal election. According to City Clerk Stephanie Simon, 8,391 people voted in the Aug. 25, 2020, election, so a petition with 840 signatures would trigger the referendum. If a majority of the voters supported the new form of government, it would take effect in the next general municipal election — as early as 2025.
The Voketz lawsuit had other legal hurdles, but it ultimately fizzled when Voketz moved from the city and lost standing to pursue the case. In a last-ditch and unsuccessful effort to force the city to implement the 2010 referendum and change its form of government, Decatur residents Michael and B.J. Wascom attempted in August to substitute for Voketz as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
They said last week they strongly favor a council-manager form of government and are considering filing a petition to trigger another referendum in Decatur.
“That is in our mind to do so. We are considering filing it again,” B.J. Wascom said. “It’s something we think would move Decatur along in a more positive direction.”
She said Decatur is doing well and elected officials have had some success, but “they’re spit-balling it sometimes. They don’t have a good handle on the city as a whole. … There would be a lot more efficiency with a city manager.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.