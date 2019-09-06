Repairs to Point Mallard Ice Complex's ice rink could cost as much as $1 million, putting the facility's future in jeopardy.
City leaders will have to decide whether to invest more money in the complex, which has run a financial deficit every year of its 19-year history.
The facility was shut down in June for routine maintenance when major problems with pipes in a portion of the rink's ice area were found, said Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake.
Lake said city employees discovered the issues after melting and removing the ice.
“One of them said, ‘Come look at what we found during inspections,’ ” Lake said. “They found places where there was a slope in the ice, and that usually means a broken pipe.”
Lake said they brought in an inspector to advise them.
“When we added the rink, we were told it would last 20 years, and it’s lasted 19 years,” Lake said.
Lake said he will present options to the City Council, from repairing only the pipes where the problem was found to a complete overhaul. However, he said the facility is already aging, and he expects the problems to continue to spread throughout the rink's pipes and refrigeration systems.
City officials have tried multiple ways to boost revenue and reduce expenses at the complex, including cutting back on when it's open and bringing in a semi-professional hockey team. The council approved this summer allowing the complex to sell alcohol during curling competitions, but that league has not started its winter season.
Councilman Charles Kirby said the council will have to decide “whether to continue to pour money into this money pit or find another project.
“We’ve got to have a conversation about whether we are going to repurpose the ice rink or are we going to start putting money back for future repairs,” he said.
Kirby said the problem is the city has failed over the years to save money for future repairs on projects and issues like the ice complex, the dredging of Wilson Morgan Lake and the funding of pensions for retired city employees.
Councilman Chuck Ard said he wouldn’t comment on the ice complex issues until after the council has a discussion with Lake.
“We need to find out what’s wrong, what are our options and will the fix last for another 20 years,” Ard said.
