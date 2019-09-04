Railroad work
CSX railroad crews work Tuesday on a project to replace rail from Vine Street to nearly the 14th Street overpass. CSX officials said rail crossings at Second Street and Moulton Street in Decatur will likely be closed through Saturday. Some portions of the track have been there since the mid-1970s, they said. Decatur police said Norfolk Southern will close 12th Avenue Northwest at Sixth Street Northwest to make repairs to those tracks Thursday. Police advised motorists to avoid those areas while work is being completed. [MICHAEL WETZEL/DECATUR DAILY]

