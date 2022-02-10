Ross Malone Jr. turns 100 years old today and said the reason for his longevity is no secret.
“I look up and talk to that man above. I exercise and be careful what I eat,” said Malone, a Decatur native and retired railroad worker.
He still does a good job of “getting around,” walking at Decatur Mall five days a week.
Malone added becoming a vegetarian about 35 years ago has helped, too, “but I miss fried chicken the most.”
He has some DNA on his side, too. His grandfather Willis Malone lived to be 112 and his father Ross Malone Sr. lived for 104 years.
Malone has a long laundry list of memories but said three easily top his list: Being married to his high school sweetheart, Ethelda, for 64 years; having six children; and scoring his first hole-in-one in golf at the age of 86.
Ethelda, a former school teacher in Morgan County, died in 2011.
A good athlete who once played semipro baseball against the likes of Jackie Robinson, Larry Doby, Roy Campanella and Junior Gilliam, Malone said he played second base for the Decatur team that played its games at Legion Field on Sixth Avenue, which is now the parking lot of the Gateway Shopping Center. He said those elite-talented players and future Major League Baseball Hall of Famers came through town in the 1940s and 1950s on “barnstorming tours.”
The field wasn’t far from his house. He said Sixth Avenue, also known as U.S. 31, was a two-lane road at that time. His house stood where the Kangaroo convenience store next to Burger King now stands. Across the street was where he grew up before his father’s job with L&N Railroad transferred the family to Louisville, Kentucky, where he attended middle school and high school.
After enlisting in the Army and doing basic training at Camp Rucker in Southeast Alabama, he served for four years from 1943-46 before returning to Decatur as an adult. He said he took a job as a caddy at the Decatur Country Club and learned to play golf on his days off.
He said he and his buddies Willie Wilkerson, Herman Rose and Howard Matthews caddied for a regular group of Decatur businessmen, including Bill Wyker, A.C. Bailey, Ben Britnell and Bill Curtis.
“The club allowed us to play on Mondays when the course was closed to the public,” he said. “I still love golf.”
His son Clinton, 66, of Decatur, said his father last played golf in 2019 at the age of 97. Ross said one of his proudest moments came on Nov. 23, 2008, when he aced Point Mallard’s 13th hole, a 148-yard par-3, with a 4 iron.
Ross said even though he doesn’t participate in many activities nowadays, he follows the Los Angeles Dodgers and NBA star LeBron James, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.
“I loved watching Tiger Woods play golf,” he said. “I was at the Masters when Tiger won there.”
His children are in town this week for his 100th birthday celebration set for the Jackson Center in Huntsville tonight.
Are they interested in living to 100?
Daughter Ethel Malone Batts, 74, of Cleveland, Ohio, said if she could have her dad’s mobility and mental capacity, she would be up for it.
“If I can have the strong mind and take care of myself like he does, I’d be OK for living that long,” she said. Two of her siblings, Ann Ezell of Baltimore and Clinton agreed with her.
Another daughter Rosselda Dixon, 70, Decatur, said she is looking forward to rocking in a chair at that age. “Let me rock, I’ll be here,” she said.
One son, Aaron Spencer, 80, of Decatur, was not available at the interview and Ross Malone III died at the age of 60 in Denver.
A member of the Alpha Seventh-day Adventist Church on Fifth Avenue Southwest, Ross Malone Jr. said he’s doesn’t plan on leaving Earth any time soon.
“I’m staying until the Good Lord says it’s time to go,” he said.
