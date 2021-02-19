Decatur police are on the scene of a fatal wreck on Alabama 20 in front of SA Recycling in Decatur.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said the victim was a 35-year-old male. Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.
The accident involved two vehicles in the eastbound lane. Police were rerouting westbound motorists onto 12th Avenue Northwest to West Moulton Street, which will lead to Alabama 24.
Eastbound motorists were diverted onto Beltline Road Southwest to Alabama 24.
Police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said the call reporting the accident was received at 8:58 a.m.
