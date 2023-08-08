A man arrested with four others when authorities conducting a cartel-related sting said they observed an attempt to sell 165 pounds of marijuana transported from California asked a Morgan County Circuit Court judge Monday for permission to leave jail to attend his sister’s funeral.
Judge Jennifer Howell was reluctant to grant it.
“I think ICE would come get him, if he gets out of here,” she said, referring to U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement.
Rene Rinconi Varona, 32, whose address is listed in court documents as Adelando, California, has been held in Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond since the North Alabama Drug Task Force operation in Decatur in November.
Varona is not a U.S. citizen, according to his defense attorney Tim Case.
According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency may issue immigration detainers in order to “identify and ultimately remove criminal aliens who are currently in federal, state or local custody.”
Varona was in jail garb and shackles before the judge on Monday afternoon.
“His sister 14 days ago was sick with cancer, and she passed away a few days ago,” Case said.
He asked the judge to allow Varona to attend the funeral in California, where he would stay at his niece’s house.
Howell expressed sympathy for Varona’s loss, but, due to an apparent “ICE hold,” could not grant the motion. If the funeral was in Decatur, she said, he would be allowed to attend.
Case also moved for a reduced bond in the amount of $30,000. The judge ultimately pushed back hearings on the motions until October.
Another member of the alleged trafficking group, Adrian Farias, 19, was granted a reduced bond of $35,000, down from $1 million, in May. Case said Farias is Varona’s stepson.
Farias is currently out on bond. According to the court order, he must remain enrolled in the pretrial supervision program, wear an ankle monitor, and reside in Decatur. He also was required to remain in school and/or be employed within three months of his release.
The other three arrested in the same sting — Christina Gomez Camacho, 27, Aflredo Rinconi Reyes, 33, and Balfre Rinconi Gonzalez, 43 — remain in Morgan County Jail. All are listed with California addresses, except for Gonzalez, who is listed as transient.
All three have also filed motions to reduce their $1 million bonds. Camacho’s was denied in April. Reyes’ is set for October. Gonzalez’s bond hearing was set for Tuesday morning.
The defendants are charged with allegedly trying to sell about $1.5 million worth of marijuana to a confidential informant.
In October of last year, Camacho told the informant that a truck delivering the marijuana had been stopped in Oklahoma and seized, according to investigators.
In November, the informant learned that another truck with marijuana was on the way.
The next day, agents observed Varona and Camacho meeting the informant in the Waffle House parking lot at 710 Sixth Ave. N.E., and the three went to a gold Cadillac Escalade with a California license plate. Varona and Camacho showed the informant two bags of marijuana wrapped in a blanket that each weighed about 1 pound, according to investigators.
Camacho allegedly told the informant she could sell him more than 100 pounds of marijuana. The informant said he wanted to purchase more.
The informant met Camacho and the four other defendants at an apartment complex parking lot in the 2300 block of Eighth Street Southeast near Point Mallard, investigators said.
Law enforcement seized 163 pounds of marijuana from the rear of one of their vehicles, plus the 2 pounds previously provided to the informant, according to an investigator's affidavit.
Farias was the only defendant who claimed to speak English. He “claimed to have no knowledge of anything and stated he forgot why he came to Alabama,” according to the affidavit.
Outside the courtroom Monday, Case said he’ll continue to look for a way to help Varona attend his sister’s funeral.
