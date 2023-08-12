A district court judge on Friday ruled a Decatur man accused of setting his wife on fire using rubbing alcohol should remain in jail without bond after the district attorney showed video of the victim ablaze.
Video captured from a doorbell camera showed the victim — her face on fire and naked except for a towel around her shoulders — banging on an apartment door while repeatedly screaming “help me.” Her face and scalp continued to burn as she paced back and forth, waiting for someone to answer. The flames, apparently fueled by an accelerant, glowed white-hot in the infrared images.
In court, Riley Herbert Willis III, 40, charged with first-degree domestic violence and first-degree arson, lifted his gaze for the first time when the video was played.
Decatur patrol units responded to reports of a burn victim at Summer Courtyard Apartments, 2216 Acadia Drive S.W., at around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators said Willis had fled the apartment he shared with his wife through a back window and did not attempt to extinguish the flames or call 911.
The victim was transported to UAB Hospital and remains in a medically induced coma, a Decatur police detective said during Friday's hearing.
Friday morning, Willis sat next to court-appointed counsel Carl Cole in a Morgan County courtroom presided over by Judge Shelly Waters. District Attorney Scott Anderson sat opposite the defense on behalf of the state.
The shackled Willis was slouched and motionless as Anderson called lead investigator Detective Michael Kent of the Decatur Police Department as the state’s witness.
Kent said Willis’ cousin, a 46-year-old male, lives in the same apartment complex. When officers arrived, the cousin said his apartment might be where Willis had gone. After the cousin gave consent to officers to search his residence, Kent said they found Willis there and detained him.
Kent read a witness statement signed by the cousin. In the statement, the cousin said Willis had kicked the victim’s adult son out of the apartment where he had been living with Willis and his wife. Willis and his wife had been arguing the day before, the cousin said, and so the cousin brought a six-pack of beer over to help ease tensions. Early the next morning, the victim called him, and the cousin said he went out and left his door open.
He said he could hear the victim screaming.
Kent also read a witness statement from the victim’s son. In the statement, the son said he was staying three apartments down from his mother’s, in the apartment with the doorbell camera.
According to the son, after the mother came to him that morning seeking help, she said, “I don’t know why (Willis) did this to me. He set me on fire. Help, help.”
The son’s statement claimed his mother and Willis have had “domestics” in the past: Willis had allegedly smacked her before, but the arguments were mostly verbal in nature.
Kent said the victim had suffered “serious burns, loss of skin and hair, and her face began to swell.”
The fire started in the living room, according to Kent, and damaged the walls, ceiling and floor. Other residents in the apartment building were evacuated.
Anderson entered photos of Willis and the burned apartment into evidence.
Kent said Willis “had visible blisters on one of his knuckles,” and that the blisters were consistent with a fire.
Anderson then played the doorbell video for the court.
In the recording, the victim’s son yells “oh my god” as he opens the door to find his mother burning.
A female voice from inside the apartment says something indiscernible. The son eventually yells, “Get her to the shower.”
In between pleas of “help me,” the victim screams, “Call an ambulance.”
Anderson then played footage from an officer’s bodycam.
In the video, officers run toward the screaming victim.
“Riley put me on fire,” she tells them.
Police ask several times for a description of the suspect, and one officer calls it into his radio: “Black male, light complexion, bald head.”
On cross-examination, Cole asked why the victim’s son was kicked out of the apartment she shared with Willis. Kent said Willis had kicked him out because the son quit his job.
“Tell me everything that (Willis) told you,” Cole said.
Willis told police that he had been in the Army for five years, according to Kent. After Willis was detained, Kent said he told police that he had just been drinking and woke to find himself in the back of a patrol car.
Cole asked to see bodycam footage of Willis being taken into custody at his cousin’s apartment, but Kent said he didn’t bring it to court.
Cole pressed Kent about Willis’ level of intoxication. Kent agreed that he seemed more intoxicated than someone who had shared a six-pack of beer.
When asked why there were Q-tips spread out on the ground near the recovered bottle of rubbing alcohol, Kent said he didn’t know.
Kent said he hadn’t seen any reports of police responding to Willis’ residence in the past.
Nobody from the Decatur Police Department has been to UAB Hospital since the victim was sent there, according to Kent. He said she’s unable to communicate because she’s intubated and in a coma.
Cole asked Kent why he thought the incident was intentional instead of accidental.
“The fact that she was seeking help … and he never called 911,” Kent said.
When asked, Kent said he was not aware of any arrests or convictions involving Willis other than a cocaine and marijuana-related offense while he was in the Army in 2013.
Cole pressed Kent again about Willis’ level of intoxication, at which point Kent looked to Anderson. Waters told him not to look at the prosecutor and to just answer the question.
Kent said Willis seemed “moderately” intoxicated.
“Was there any statement made by anyone indicating (Willis) intentionally set the apartment on fire?” Cole asked.
Kent said no.
“Could you tell if the couch burned from pouring rubbing alcohol on it, or from the victim rolling around on the couch?”
Kent said no, the Decatur Fire Department investigation is still incomplete.
On redirect, Anderson reiterated that Willis did not call 911 nor did police observe him trying to put the fire out.
“He was in his cousin’s bed ‘acting’ like he was asleep?” Anderson asked.
Kent said yes.
In closing, Anderson asked the court to hold Willis in custody without bond.
“I’m afraid for (the victim’s) safety if he’s out,” Anderson said. “I will ask officers to stand guard over her at the hospital if he is given bond.”
Cole countered that Willis has no criminal history within the last decade, that it will probably be a couple of years before the case makes it to trial, and that Willis doesn’t appear to be a threat to society at large.
“It’s undisputed that this was an alcohol-infused argument … that escalated,” he said.
Waters ruled that Willis will continue to be held without bond.
“I believe he is a serious danger to this woman,” she said, “and to the community as a whole.”
Outside the courtroom, Anderson said he “wholeheartedly” agreed with the judge’s assessment that Willis presents a threat to the victim and the community.
“I’m seriously concerned for the victim’s safety and welfare and what he might attempt to do to her in the future,” he said.
Cole said he believes Waters ruled on the facts as they were presented, and that it was hard for her to do anything else with the case given the nature of the video evidence.
“But it’s only been 24 hours into the investigation,” he said. “I believe there are some facts out there that, if developed, will prove relevant to the defense as it goes forward.”
