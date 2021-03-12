Decatur police have charged a man with stealing animal medications and a vehicle.
According to Decatur police, officers responded to a burglary call at Bryan Animal Clinic on Stratford Road Southeast on Thursday and determined multiple animal medications were stolen from the business.
Police said that later that day, officers responded to a call that a person unlawfully entered a residence on Quince Drive Southeast in Decatur and reportedly took keys from inside and stole a vehicle.
After further investigation, 28-year-old William James Bryan II was developed as a suspect in both incidents. He was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, third-degree burglary and three counts of second-degree theft, and was taken to Morgan County Jail, with bail set at $110,000.
