A Mount Vernon man accused of stealing from Lowe's in Decatur faces additional theft charges this week as investigators allege he also stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of Lowe's property across the Southeast in a fraud scheme.
Benjamin Jay Adams, 46, was charged with three counts of identity theft and one count of first-degree theft after he was arrested for allegedly stealing $6,821.88 from Lowe’s at 1641 Beltline Road S.W. in Decatur, according to an affidavit by Financial Crimes Unit Detective Michael Ferguson.
A Decatur Police Department statement said Ferguson was assigned to the case on Aug. 30 after a business reported fraud across multiple jurisdictions.
Ferguson’s affidavit claims Adams entered Lowe’s on July 29 and “selected a washer and dryer set, window unit air conditioner, craftsman ratchets, and a lawn mower,” and paid for it all using a Lowe’s credit account that didn’t belong to him.
Adams allegedly used a victim’s phone number and identification to gain access to the credit account, according to the affidavit. Police said the victim confirmed Adams was not associated with Lowe’s and did not have permission to use the victim’s business account.
During the course of the investigation, Ferguson discovered that Adams had committed a similar type of fraud at multiple branches of the business located in other jurisdictions throughout Alabama, according to the police statement.
In total, Adams’ fraud scheme is responsible for obtaining over $400,000 worth of Lowe’s property, according to the affidavit and Lowe’s regional loss prevention manager.
Police said Adams was positively identified “through various means including but not limited to surveillance video.”
A Morgan County arrest warrant was issued for Adams on Aug. 30. The Madison Police Department found him the next day attempting to commit fraud at the Lowe’s in Madison, according to the Decatur police statement. Adams was transported to Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $30,000 bond for the first-degree theft charge.
As the investigation continued, three counts of identity theft were added to Adams’ charges on Friday, bringing his bond up to $90,000, according to the police statement.
On Tuesday, Ferguson determined that Adams had fraudulently used another business charge account at the Decatur Lowe’s on Aug. 17 and made unauthorized purchases in excess of $2,500, according to the police statement.
Additional charges of first-degree theft and two counts of identity theft were brought against Adams for a total bond of $180,000, according to police. Ferguson served the new arrest warrants to Adams in Morgan County Jail on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.