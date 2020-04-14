A Decatur man found with stolen merchandise faces theft and drug charges, according to police.
Decatur police said officers responded Sunday to a report of a man concealing merchandise in his shorts at Walmart on Spring Avenue Southwest. Police said they were advised by Morgan County 911 that the suspect left the store without paying for the merchandise and got into a dark-colored Dodge Charger.
Officers said they found the man, identified as Tyler Brandon Pugh, as he sat in the driver's seat of the car. During the investigation, he was found with stolen Walmart merchandise, a quantity of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to police.
Pugh, 21, of 3210 Modaus Road S.W., was arrested and taken to the Morgan County Jail, police said, and while he was being booked, he was also found with methamphetamine and synthetic cannabinoid.
Pugh was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, fourth-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, and his bail was set at $2,900, police said.
