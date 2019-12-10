A 22-year-old man was being interviewed by Decatur police this morning after allegedly firing shots in the air as he left the Decatur High campus, according to authorities.
Dwight Satterfield, Decatur City Schools' deputy superintendent of school safety and student services, who was at the school this morning, said he understood that around 8:20 this morning an individual, who is not a student, came onto the campus to see his girlfriend, there was some disagreement and, as he left the campus, he allegedly fired shots in the air.
Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long said a 22-year-old male was being interviewed this morning.
“There are no charges at this time,” she said. No information was available on where the individual was located.
Students saw the individual leave the campus, Satterfield said, and the school’s SRO secured the perimeter.
School officials temporarily controlled access to the parking lot.
“We’ve gone back to normal status since they have the individual detained," he said later this morning.
