A Decatur man was in Morgan County Jail after being arrested in connection with a burglary at the Salvation Army's warehouse.
According to Decatur police, officers conducting surveillance at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Salvation Army, 114 14th St., S.W., because of previous burglaries, determined the warehouse there had been burglarized and found a suspect hiding nearby and in possession of burglary tools.
Police arrested Elden Shelton, 32, of Decatur, and charged him with third-degree burglary and possession of burglar’s tools, police said in a release. He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $5,000 bail.
