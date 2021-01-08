Decatur police said they arrested a Union Springs man for stabbing a Decatur resident.
Decatur police responded to Wayne Farms on 112 Plugs Drive S.W. in reference to a stabbing, and officers found a victim inside with stab wounds. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A suspect, identified as Detavious Sellers, 23, was found at the scene, arrested and charged with second-degree assault, according to police. Police said Sellers was taken to the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Police said both Sellers and the victim were Wayne Farms employees.
