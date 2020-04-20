Decatur police arrested a man and have warrants out for a second suspect for a robbery on U.S. 31 South on Sunday, police said.
Devin Todd Ledlow, 29, of 920 Bird Spring Road, Morgan County, was charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary after police responded to a robbery at the 2600 block of U.S. 31 South.
Police said they put out warrants for first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery for 34-year-old Krystle Lee Woods after identifying her as the second suspect with help from the public Sunday.
Ledlow is being held in the Morgan County jail with bail set at $150,000.
