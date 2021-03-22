A shooting at a Decatur gas station on Jan. 31 resulted in the arrest of a Decatur man last week, according to Decatur police.
Corey Deonte Brooks, 21, was charged with two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. When Brooks was taken into custody on Wednesday, police found him to be in a possession of synthetic marijuana, police said. The shooting took place at Speed-Z gas station at 1202 W. Moulton St. Two vehicles were damaged in the shooting, police said.
Police said Brooks is in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $201,000.
