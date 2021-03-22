A Huntsville man is facing an assault charge after an investigation into a March 2 shooting in Southwest Decatur, Decatur police said.
Kyrek Dae’shun Rashad Fletcher, 24, was developed as a suspect in the shooting in the 1200 block of Dodd Drive that left the victim with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Fletcher was charged with second-degree assault. He was arrested Friday.
He was in Morgan County Jail on Monday with bail set at $10,000.
