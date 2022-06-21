A Decatur man is in Morgan County Jail after allegedly striking a Decatur police officer in the face several times during an altercation at a Decatur business on Saturday night, according to a police report.
Kenneth Briggs, 48, was charged with second-degree assault in the incident. Decatur police reported officers responded to a male “acting erratically” in front of Speed Z gas station at 1202 W. Moulton St.
When officers arrived, they determined the suspect was under the influence of an unknown substance and attempted to arrest him. Police said Briggs began to fight with the officers and fled after assaulting one of the officers.
Briggs was found and arrested the following day. Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliott set Briggs’ bond at $30,000.
