A 57-year-old Decatur man is facing a murder charge after fatally stabbing his son Tuesday evening, according to Decatur police.
Police spokeswoman Emily Long said Raul Rincon, 1502 19th Ave. S.E., Apt. 5, allegedly used a knife to kill his son, Brandon Rincon, 23, about 9 p.m. Tuesday.
She said when officers responded to the 9:13 p.m. call and arrived on the scene at the residence they found Brandon Rincon suffering from multiple lacerations and stab wounds. She said Brandon Rincon was transported to Huntsville Hospital but did not survive his injuries.
Raul Rincon was developed as a suspect, Long said, and a warrant for his arrest was obtained Wednesday.
He was arrested at his residence and transported to Morgan County Jail, where he was booked in lieu of $100,000 bail set by Morgan County Circuit Judge Stephen Brown.
“It’s a tragic loss for the community,” Long said. “Investigators are actively working on the case.”
It is the 11th murder in Morgan County since May 24. Seven people died in a shooting in Valhermoso Springs on June 4 and three people were fatally shot during a domestic dispute in Danville on May 24.
Long said the Rincon murder case is the first in the Decatur city limits in 2020. Single murders in January, February and the three in Danville were all in Decatur police jurisdiction, she said.
