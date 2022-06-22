A 39-year-old man is being extradited from Tennessee to face charges of sex abuse and producing obscene videos and photos of himself with a 12-year-old after a Decatur resident found the material on a flash drive, according to Decatur police.
James Dwight Mitchell was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service in Jackson, Tennessee. He has been charged with first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, production of obscene matter, and possession of obscene matter. Once he's booked into the Morgan County Jail, his bond has been set at $160,000.
According to police, a woman found an electronic device that belonged to an acquaintance of Mitchell. "After reviewing the contents of the flash drive, she discovered multiple photographs and videos of Mitchell and a 12-year-old juvenile involved in nudity and sex acts," according to police.
She turned the flash drive over to law enforcement on May 28 and warrants were obtained for Mitchell's arrest.
Mitchell was located by the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday.
First-degree sodomy and production of obscene matter are Class A felonies punishable by up to life imprisonment.
