A Decatur man was charged Sunday with robbing a person who was exiting 5th Avenue Food Mart.
Marvin Lynn Bolden, 42, was charged with third-degree robbery and booked in Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $2,500 bond.
Decatur police were dispatched Sunday to the store at 601 Fifth Avenue Southwest where the victim said he had been robbed by an unknown male. The victim was not injured and said the robber had not used a weapon, according to police.
According to an affidavit filed in Morgan County District Court, police identified Bolden by reviewing security video. The victim "advised the suspect took his cellphone after a brief physical struggle," according to the affidavit.
Police developed Bolden as a suspect and he was located a short time later by patrol officers in the area of Sandlin Road and Austinville Road Southwest, according to police.
Bolden admitted that he took the cellphone, according to the affidavit.
