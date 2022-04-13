A Decatur man is in Morgan County Jail for allegedly shooting at a vehicle and burglarizing a home two times in February and was apprehended on March 24 in Oklahoma City, according to Decatur police.
Police reported Wylinzey Grace, 22, was identified as the suspect who committed the felony crimes on Feb. 1 in the 2500 block of Spring Avenue Southwest. Police said the victim had left his house after the shooting and while he was away, his home was burglarized twice.
Grace was picked up in Oklahoma on warrants for shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and two counts of third-degree burglary. On Saturday, Grace was extradited to Morgan County Jail with bail set at $300,000, by Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell.
