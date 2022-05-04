A Decatur man is facing burglary, theft and weapons charges after he was found in possession of nine stolen firearms, Decatur police said.
After a burglary occurred at a home in the 300 block of Bird Spring Road Southwest in Decatur on Sunday, Jordan Chadrick Godsey, 33, was developed as a suspect and arrested on Tuesday, police said.
Investigators said six of the nine stolen firearms had altered or removed serial numbers. Godsey was charged with nine counts of second-degree theft, six counts of removing a serial number on a firearm and third-degree burglary.
He was taken to the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $40,000.
