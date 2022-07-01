A Decatur man is facing a drug trafficking charge after a traffic stop in Decatur on Wednesday, Decatur police said.
After his vehicle was stopped on Grant Street Southeast, Yong Gang Chen, 34, was found to be in possession of a large quantity of marijuana with a street value of about $60,000 and a handgun, police said. He was taken to Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.