A Decatur man was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance after police arrested him at his house, police said.
The North Alabama Drug Task Force and investigators with the police vice/narcotics unit apprehended Timothy Swanson, 37, on Wednesday. Four other individuals were charged with misdemeanors in the case.
Swanson was booked into Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,900.
