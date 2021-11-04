A man is in Huntsville Hospital after suffering a gunshot wound in Southeast Decatur on Wednesday afternoon, according to Decatur police.
Police said they responded to a shooting call about 4:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of Royal Drive Southeast and found the victim suffering a non-life threatening injury.
Police said an investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.
