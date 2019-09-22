An unidentified man was taken into custody and transported to Decatur Morgan hospital Saturday morning after falling off of the roof of a home on High Stratford Place Southeast in Decatur in what the resident said may have been an attempted burglary.
Shirey Erwin said she phoned Morgan County 911 at about 6:31 a.m. after noticing a shirtless male sitting in a chair on the back porch of her home at 1204 High Stratford Place S.E. Erwin said the man appeared to be under the influence of some substance.
“I heard my alarm sound during the night, but when I checked outside I couldn’t see a person,” she said. “My neighbors have cats, and it’s not unlikely for small animals to trigger the cameras or set off the alarm. Around 6 a.m. I heard clamoring and metal that sounded like someone was trying to tear down my fence. I knew something was happening, so I walked into the kitchen and looked out back and saw the man sitting on the back porch without a shirt.”
Erwin said she saw the male pick up a chair, giving the indication that he may try to use it to break through one of the back windows.
“I called 911 and locked myself in the bathroom until the police were able to show up,” she said. “I thought my dog barking may have scared him away, but he was obviously so high that it didn’t faze him.”
According to Erwin, once police units arrived the male climbed onto an awning and onto the roof of her home where he proceeded to walk back and forth across the slick slate surface and imitate the late Michael Jackson.
“The police yelled for him to come down and he refused,” she said. “They offered him every possible way to get down. They offered him a ladder and the basket from the fire engine and he refused. He was very defiant and belligerent.”
Erwin said the man fell from the roof while attempting to catch a bottle of water tossed up by police.
“He wanted cigarettes and water,” she said. “They threw some cigarettes up to him and he seemed okay for a couple of minutes, but when they threw the water up he missed and slid down the roof and onto the front porch.”
Erwin said the man appeared to suffer injuries to his feet and legs when he hit the ground. He also damaged her gutters and broke a large urn that was sitting near the front door. She estimated that the entire event lasted nearly six hours.
“I wasn’t close enough to see if he resisted once he fell, but he appeared to be injured,” she said. “They put him in the ambulance and took him to the hospital.”
Decatur Police Department Public Information Liaison Emily Long said more information would be made available later.
