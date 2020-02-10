Decatur police and the U.S. Marshals Service took a man into custody on robbery warrants last week after another man tried to stop their efforts.
Decatur police said investigators were notified Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service about a suspect, identified as Tyrie Martavious Buchanan, who had an active warrant for first-degree robbery through the Pritchard Police Department.
Buchanan, 22, of 515 Blaine Drive S.W., was seen entering a residence in the 1000 block of Thomas Drive Southwest and, while investigators and Marshals Service agents tried to serve the warrant, Buchanan and another man left the rear of the residence, according to police.
Police said that man tried to prevent Buchanan from being taken into custody, but both men were eventually taken into custody, then transported to Morgan County Jail without incident.
Buchanan was held without bail, awaiting extradition to Pritchard, and the other man was charged with two misdemeanors, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.