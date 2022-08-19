A Ring security video released by an off-duty Decatur police officer's wife shows the encounter between the officer and motorist Gregory Martin Hill in front of their Southeast Decatur home.

A man who police say intentionally drove his vehicle into an off-duty Decatur police officer Tuesday evening — an incident caught on security video from the officer's house — now faces an attempted murder charge.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.