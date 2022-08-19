A man who police say intentionally drove his vehicle into an off-duty Decatur police officer Tuesday evening — an incident caught on security video from the officer's house — now faces an attempted murder charge.
Police filed the charge Thursday against Gregory Martin Hill, 54, of 1421 Ninth Ave. S.E. in Decatur.
On Tuesday, Hill was charged with second-degree assault and was being held in Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 cash bond. Circuit Court Judge Charles Elliott added $1 million to the required cash bond Thursday after the attempted murder charge was filed.
"Bond elevated due to the victim being an active law enforcement officer," Elliott wrote in the order.
If Hill does make bond, Elliott ordered, he must wear an ankle monitor, have no contact with the victim or the victim's family, and have no firearms or alcohol in his residence or vehicles.
According to the affidavit filed Thursday by Decatur police Sgt. Michael Burleson, the off-duty officer was at his home with his family in the 2200 block of 11th Street Southeast when he saw a black Jeep Wrangler stationary in front of his house. The officer asked Hill if he needed assistance, and Hill cursed at him, Burleson said.
"As (the officer) made his way to the end of the driveway, Hill attempted to run over (him) and struck a tree next to the driveway," Burleson said.
The off-duty officer then retrieved handcuffs and his firearm.
"Hill drove directly into (the officer), who discharged his weapon into the Jeep numerous times," Burleson said. "(The officer) was pushed almost the entire length of the front yard.
"Hill then backed up and over (the officer's) legs."
The off-duty officer was transported to Huntsville Hospital and released with minor injuries, according to police, and Hill was not hit by the officer's gunfire.
A Ring security video released by the off-duty officer's wife shows the officer walking down his driveway, past his parked patrol vehicle, toward 11th Street. For a few seconds the officer is at or near the street but to the left of the video frame. A black Jeep then accelerates toward him, crashing into a tree as the officer, in a T-shirt and shorts, runs back toward his house, stumbling once.
As the officer runs toward the door of his house where the camera is mounted, he can be heard yelling his address into his cellphone, apparently to Morgan County 911, before dropping his phone and entering the house.
The man in the Jeep chases the officer into the carport but then turns around and walks back to his vehicle.
The officer then runs from his home holding a gun, yelling, "Hands, hands, hands! On the ground! On the ground right there," as Hill runs to and enters his Jeep.
The officer, gun held in both hands, circles to the driver's side of the Jeep, continuing to yell for the man to get down on the ground.
Hill then backs up the Jeep away from the officer, squealing its tires, as the officer yells, "I will pop you right where you're at." The officer lowers his gun as the Jeep backs up, going left of the video frame.
Seconds later, the Jeep's tires squeal as Hill accelerates toward the officer, hitting him as he stands on the edge of his driveway, well away from the street. The officer fires toward the Jeep four times before he is hit by the Jeep and at least four more times as the front of the Jeep pushes him across his yard.
Both men are then to the right of the video frame, but the officer can be heard yelling, "Show me your hands!"
Periodically throughout the incident, a voice on the cellphone the officer dropped in the carport can be heard asking, "Can you hear me?"
