A 35-year-old Jackson County man died in a two-vehicle accident on Alabama 20 in Decatur shortly before 9 a.m. today, according to authorities.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said Cody Dwayne Carter died in the crash of blunt force trauma injuries. Chunn pronounced the victim dead at 9:47 a.m.
The accident involved two vehicles in the eastbound lane near SA Recycling in Decatur. Police said Carter was driving a dump truck when it collided with a tractor trailer. Police said the driver of the tractor trailer refused medical treatment at the scene.
Decatur Police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said the call reporting the accident was received at 8:58 a.m. The scene was cleared by 2:30 p.m. Friday, she said.
Decatur Fire & Rescue and EMS also assisted at the scene.
She said the accident remains under investigation.
