A Decatur man who led numerous police officers on a vehicular pursuit Tuesday that culminated in a wreck is being held without bond in the Morgan County Jail.
Darius Lamont Moody, 32, was charged with felony attempting to elude, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of an accident and various misdemeanors, according to Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long.
Moody, of 409 14th Ave. N.W., was caught in the cooler of a gas station at West Moulton Street Southwest and 12th Avenue soon after he rear-ended a Pugh Wright McAnally Engineering Services pickup, causing minor injuries to Pugh Wright employee Oliver Matthews.
The chase began, according to Long, after Investigator Will Halbrooks saw Moody in a Chevrolet Tahoe at the Magnolia Motel at Sixth Avenue Southeast and Seventh Street. Moody had multiple warrants through the Decatur Police Department, a fugitive from justice warrant through the Alabama Department of Corrections, and over $85,000 in child support warrants, Long said, and Halbrooks and another officer approached him.
"Upon entering the parking lot, Moody saw the investigators and immediately fled in the vehicle. Moody then led the officers on a pursuit," Long said.
Police used their vehicles to set up a loose perimeter that generally extended from Third Street Southwest to West Moulton Street. At one point the suspect was seen driving fast toward Second Street, running a stop sign and continuing toward West Moulton Street, with his front door partially open and two police vehicles in hot pursuit.
Blake McAnally of Pugh Wright on Tuesday said Matthews was treated and released from Decatur Morgan Hospital after being transported there by ambulance.
