Philip Mann, executive director of external affairs for the Alabama Center for the Arts, will explain the role of the arts and culture in economic and community development at the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce’s Aug. 20 Young Professionals Leadership Luncheon.
The noon luncheon is at First Baptist Church’s Loft. Cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members.
Attendees will learn about the role young people can play in this part of the community's identity and what you can do to support the effort moving forward.
