Even as details emerge about Wednesday’s fatal wreck on Point Mallard Parkway, the woman charged with manslaughter and meth possession after a June 25 wreck on the same portion of the roadway was hoping a judge would allow her to see her children one more time before she permanently loses custody.
In a letter from jail, Jonna Michelle McGuyre, 33, of 615 Sixth Ave. S.W., Decatur, admitted using drugs the night before the 7:14 a.m. wreck that killed 30-year-old Ramsey Leann Williams of Somerville. Two of McGuyre’s children, ages 4 and 1, were in her vehicle at the time.
“I did meth that night,” McGuyre said in the handwritten letter to Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliott, filed Monday. “The next day on my way to day care/work, the unthinkable happened. I’m lost for words and beyond remorseful. All I do is cry all day every day.”
This is not the first time McGuyre has been charged with meth possession.
In March 2017, McGuyre was charged with having meth in her vehicle after a traffic stop. According to police, she had her 18-month-old child in the backseat at the time. She successfully went through drug court, and would have graduated from the program but for her failure to complete restitution payments. Her last $30 payment was made June 14 of this year, less than two weeks before the fatal wreck, according to court records.
“I completed drug court, got my kids back and did all that with no hiccups,” she wrote, but said she then relapsed.
The purpose of the letter was to request that bond be set so she could “see my babies one last time, one last hour, at DHR before they are adopted. … Please allow this so I can see my kids before prison.”
“I have lost my whole life. I’m forever sorry to that little boy of (Ramsey Williams’) and my four kids. Five kids lost their mom that morning,” McGuyre wrote, adding that her parental rights were in the process of being terminated.
Williams is survived by a son.
“I died that day, too,” McGuyre wrote in the letter. “I’m ashamed to wear this face and name.”
According to affidavits filed with the court by Decatur police Officer Kristian Moody, the June 25 wreck was on Point Mallard Parkway (Alabama 67), near Refuge Headquarters Road. Five vehicles were involved. Williams was the driver and sole occupant of a Nissan Versa traveling northwest. McGuyre, who had to be extricated by Decatur Fire & Rescue, and two of her children were in a 2003 Chevy Tahoe traveling southeast.
“When medical personnel got McGuyre in the ambulance, they began treating her injuries and noticed something bulging from inside of her bra. To assess the injuries and make sure there were no broken bones in her chest or ribs, they moved her shirt and a bag fell out of her bra,” Moody wrote.
A field test of the white crystalline substance in the bag was positive for methamphetamine, Moody wrote. Preliminary tests also indicated McGuyre had amphetamines and benzodiazepines in her system, according to the affidavit.
Moody said McGuyre claimed at the scene that the meth belonged to a friend who was in the vehicle at the time of the wreck, but Moody wrote that witnesses and evidence contradicted the claim that anyone but McGuyre and her children were in the vehicle.
In another affidavit, Moody said police executed a search warrant for the electronic data recorder in McGuyre’s vehicle.
The results from the data recorder indicated McGuyre was traveling at 74 mph in a 55 mph zone when she crossed the center line, Moody wrote. She struck one oncoming car in a glancing manner and still had pressure on the accelerator, according to the affidavit.
“McGuyre never touched the brakes and continued, hitting three more cars including the final car, a Nissan Versa driven by 30-year-old Ramsey Williams. At the time of the impact with Williams’ vehicle, there was still pressure on the accelerator, the brakes on McGuyre’s vehicle were never activated, and her speed was still 65 mph,” Moody wrote.
The head-on impact pushed Williams’ vehicle 86 feet backward, according to the affidavit.
Williams was a veterinary assistant at Decatur Animal Care.
Kelly Griffith, a veterinarian at Decatur Animal Care, on Wednesday said Williams had worked there for five years and was a good friend.
“Her son was the most important part of her life. It’s been very difficult to see him have to deal with this,” Griffith said.
Williams loved animals, Griffith said.
“Working with the animals was definitely her calling. That was very obvious from the very beginning of her employment with us, that she was especially gifted for this type of work,” the veterinarian said.
“She had a heart for taking care of the needs of these sick animals. She was always the one that put forth an extra effort in helping that pet and helping the clients deal with that pet. She was always taking the time to love on those animals.”
In addition to a son, Williams was survived by her mother, father, stepmother, brother and grandparents.
