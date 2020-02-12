After 19 years as chief financial officer for Decatur City Schools, Melanie Maples is retiring effective Aug. 1.
“This is a big loss for the school system, and we wish Melanie the best in retirement,” school board President Karen Duke said at Tuesday's board meeting.
The CFO is one of two positions the school board hires. Duke said they will post the position and have a replacement in place before Maples leaves. Depending on years of experience, DCS pays its CFO between $113,134 and $131,168 annually.
Maples, 58, said there was never going to be a good time to retire because she loves Decatur and DCS employees. But, the mother of four said, she's ready to spend more time with her children and grandchildren.
“They are everywhere,” she said, referring to a daughter who lives in Texas and two sons who teach at Mississippi State University. Her other son is a teacher at Elkmont.
“I want to spend more time with those grandchildren,” Maples said.
Superintendent Michael Douglas said Maples “is without doubt” the best chief school financial officer in the state.
“Replacing someone with her knowledge and experience will be a challenge,” he said.
Maples said she became interested in numbers and accounting when she was in a bookkeeping class at Elkmont High.
After graduating from Western Kentucky University, she worked 10 years in the private sector and six years for Athens City Schools before coming to Decatur in 2001.
Maples said she has a lot of good memories from her years with the school district, but one of the best came in August 2018 when DCS opened new high schools for Austin and Decatur.
“We had spent years planning for this and it was one of my happiest days with the school system,” she said.
In 2016, Maples, a self-described spending conservative, received the Robert L. Morton Award from the Alabama Association of School Business Officials. The award recognizes the top school CFO in the state and is presented annually in honor of the late Morton, who was assistant superintendent of administration and finance for the Alabama State Department of Education.
