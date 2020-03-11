Arrests
• Larry Kantrell Byrd, 41, 412 Memorial Drive N.W., Decatur; trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $13,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• John C. Bownds, 18, 1811 Woodmont Drive S.E., Decatur; third-degree burglary and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,100. (Decatur police)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.