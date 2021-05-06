Covered with overgrown ivy, rusted steel structures seemingly lost to time stand along the banks of the Tennessee River at Ingalls Harbor. Now home to a pavilion, hotel and marina, which attracts national fishing tournaments, Ingalls at one time served as an industrial and employment centerpiece of Decatur.
To commemorate the history of Ingalls Shipyard, which from 1937-1981 employed thousands of north Alabamians and had a role in winning World War II, Morgan County Archivist John Allison spearheaded the effort to create an interpretive sign at the Northwest Decatur site. Allison unveiled the sign, which features images and information about Ingalls and Decatur’s industrial history, on Monday.
“People are coming here, they see the name Ingalls, but don’t know it's anything more than just a name. I thought we needed to commemorate what was there so that people, residents and visitors alike, would know something about the history of the site,” Allison said.
That history dates back to 1937 when Robert Ingalls opened Ingalls Shipyard in Decatur.
“It could not have come at a better time,” Allison said.
Two years earlier, the L&N Shop Yards, which employed 2,000 as the city’s largest employer, had closed. In the midst of the Great Depression, dozens of other industries around Decatur followed suit, either closing or downsizing.
“At this time people were just trying to survive. News of the shipyard was very welcome,” Allison said.
The yard’s first ship, the Casey D, launched in 1938. It was the first of more than 2,000 vessels built at Ingalls. In its heyday, the shipyard employed hundreds of people. Some, like Allison’s father, drove from Limestone County, across the Tennessee River, for the steady employment.
“It was a long day of travel back then but, for a regular job, in those days, it was worth it,” Allison said.
While the shipyard predominantly employed white men, its workforce also included women and Blacks.
When the United States entered World War II in 1941, the shipyard switched from building commercial watercraft to barges and cargo vessels for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army and U.S. Maritime Commission.
In recognition of Ingalls’ impact on the wartime effort, the LST 325, a decommissioned tank landing ship that served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, docked at Ingalls Harbor for five days in 2014 and six days 2019. More than 33,000 people toured the ship during the two stays.
“I wonder how many people who were here to see the LST had any idea that where they stood at Ingalls was a wartime shipyard,” Allison said. “This is such an important part of our history. It’s important to acknowledge that part of our past.”
After the war, the shipyard returned to building barges, ferries, scows, towboats, tugboats and tankers. The vessels ended up across the world, including in the Mediterranean and Southeast Asia.
To create the sign, Allison received support from the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area and state Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur.
“Nothing was there. Nobody would know the long history of that facility of making barges and World War II boats,” Orr said. “If we don’t preserve history or make it accessible to the people, it will be forgotten. That’s why it’s important to memorialize places like Ingalls.”
Inspired by the site’s history and the interest generated by the LST visits, Orr hopes to secure a Navy vessel to permanently station at Ingalls. Orr found a possible vessel in Virginia. Built by Decatur’s Ingalls Shipyard, the vessel, used during the war to go between large ships and piers, has been converted into a fishing boat.
“I would love to try to restore it to the state it would have been when manufactured and let people explore it. It would be somewhat expensive, but if we don’t preserve it, it will be sold for scrap and it will be gone. Once you’ve lost it, you can never get it back,” Orr said.
The interpretive sign at Ingalls also recognizes Decatur’s industrial waterfront, which dates back to 1821 when Henry Rhodes, the namesake of Rhodes Ferry Park, started producing hemp ropes and bags. Other waterfront industries, including sawmills, cotton gins, foundries, iron and steel producers, agricultural processors, meatpacking and a factory that made buttons out of mussel shells followed. Now, Decatur’s waterfront houses chemical producers, steel producers, appliance manufacturers and an aerospace industry.
“This is a blue-collar town. The sign celebrates that," Allison said. "This is a working town and that’s good. I think it’s important to acknowledge the nobility of that and the role it has had in our history.”
To learn more about Ingalls, visit the Morgan County Archives on Bank Street, which, along with photographs and information, houses a model of an Army Coastal Supply vessel built at Ingalls during the war.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.