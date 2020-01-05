A school believed to be the first in Alabama named for renowned scientist George Washington Carver got recognition Sunday when more than 200 people gathered for the unveiling of an historic marker.
“The buildings and grounds are sacred and unique to Decatur, Alabama,” the Rev. Whyheme Ragland said in a 30-minute ceremony before the marker was revealed to the public for the first time.
The school on Church Street is named in honor of Carver, who was born a slave but became a botanist and a prominent scientist and inventor, as well as a teacher at Tuskegee Institute. His work with peanuts led to the creation of more than 100 products, including dyes, plastics and gasoline.
Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, who helped secure funding for the marker, called Carver an exceptional human being.
“This is a great day for Decatur,” he said about Sunday’s program. But, he added that it’s also sad that it’s taken so long to recognize a piece of African American history in Morgan County.
Author and historian Peggy Towns, who did the research that got the school placed on the National Historical Registry in 2012, said Carver School sits on the highest point of Church Street and the brick building was constructed in 1927.
She said students started attending classes in the building on March 2, 1928, and before being named in honor of Carver, it went by several other names, including Gibbs Street School, East Decatur Colored School and Albany Negro School.
Towns, who had family members to attend classes at the school, said Carver visited Decatur in 1935 and that Carver Elementary (known today as Horizon School) was named in his honor.
"It is believed to be the first African American school in Alabama named in honor of the well-known scientist," she said.
At some point in 1938, the city of Montgomery named a school in honor of Carver, according to newspaper accounts.
This is when the editorial appeared in The Decatur Daily saying, in part: "Decatur already has such a school, and The Daily still believes it would be a good idea to place a marker on the highway, close to the institution, so that visitors could observe it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.