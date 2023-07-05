Decatur Utilities’ feasibility study on possibly installing a public fiber-optic broadband internet system is complete, so now officials want to know if there’s public interest in the service.
The DU board last week approved hiring Uptown Services to conduct a market survey for $22,500.
Decatur Utilities General Manager Ray Hardin said the feasibility study, also done by Uptown, essentially shows the percentage of consumers needed for the service “to make sure we have the proper cash flow.”
Hardin said the feasibility study didn’t project “what our customers would think about it. It was trying to say here’s what’s feasible; if you can achieve certain variables, it can be a positive business plan.”
Hardin said the next step is conducting the marketing study that will reach out to potential Decatur consumers “to find out about their desire and whether or not they are interested if DU were to provide that service.”
He said Uptown will reach out to customers online, by email and by phone to give the utility reliable statistical data about possible future rates that would help them feel comfortable that this is a project they want to undertake.
DU spokesman Joe Holmes said Decatur residents should expect Uptown will be “directly contacting” them about their interest in a fiber-optic system in the coming months.
“If they get a call from Uptown, it is a legitimate call and not a scam,” Holmes said.
Hardin said they’ve talked to Joe Wheeler EMC officials about their experience in the ongoing installation of fiber internet in Lawrence and eastern Morgan counties, which includes a small portion of Decatur.
“They serve a very different area, a very rural area where there’s no competition,” Hardin said. “Obviously, we had incumbent suppliers in our service area. We would have a lot more competition, and that’s got to be part of our analysis.”
Hardin said the feasibility and marketing studies will be part of a final business evaluation that helps DU make a decision on whether to move forward with a plan. He emphasized that they have not made this decision yet.
He estimated the marketing survey will take three or four months. Uptown will then make formal recommendations to the DU board about how they should proceed if they choose to pursue the business.
“At that point, we’ll be looking at finalizing a business plan, going to the bond market to secure financing, developing a timeline for design and construction,” Hardin said.
Board president Neal Holland asked about the expected analysis time, and added, “Time is of the essence.”
Hardin estimated the marketing study will take 90 to 120 days. He said after the meeting that "we’re still a couple of years out from offering the service, if we decide to do so.”
