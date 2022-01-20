The guest speaker at a Decatur event honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at Calhoun Community College on Wednesday said King's legacy is best honored by serving others, seeking peace, and loving one’s neighbor.
“He preached peace; we can seek peace. We can start in our own homes and move on to our neighborhoods,” said William Hampton, who in June 2020 opened the Huntsville Revisited Museum and serves on the board for the Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center in Scottsboro, the EarlyWorks Children’s Museum African-American Advisory Board and several other boards.
"He lived a life of service. Each one of us can live a life serving others,” Hampton said.
Hampton stressed the importance of doing the right thing, which he defined as “something that won’t do harm to my fellow man.” Hampton also said people should encourage fairness.
Echoing King's "I have a dream" speech, Hampton said, “We’re going to love and remember the dream.” He said there are several ways to remember the dream, including continuing the struggle for civil rights.
Hampton said King preached to love thy neighbor and told the audience that they can do that. Hampton said you do not have to like your neighbor, but you must love them.
Timothy and Renae Graben came to the event, sponsored by Calhoun's Black Student Alliance, and watched as their daughter, Mary Graben, sang in the Calhoun Chorale to open the program.
Timothy Graben said King's message still resonates.
“We need to learn history and the difference people made in the past that affect us now," Graben said. "All people should be treated by the content of their character, just as Dr. King said.”
Martin Luther King Jr. Day should be celebrated, Graben said, “to remember the past, see the strides that have been made and still need to be made.”
Brenda Sutherlin, a retired teacher who is now a journalism major at Calhoun, said continuing King's legacy is critical.
“I think it’s so important to learn more, to leave — if not a written legacy — to leave an oral legacy for the generation to come,” she said.
Part of that legacy, she said, is a recognition that Blacks were not alone in the fight for civil rights.
“To know that not only Black people were in the struggle, there were other ethnicities also that were in the struggle. There were other people that experienced hardships, experienced things that a race of people should not experience,” Sutherlin said.
According to Sutherlin, King stood for all people. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Sutherlin said, is a way to stay aware and to avoid becoming complacent.
Jamoria McDaniel is a Calhoun student who works in the financial aid office and assisted with the event Wednesday.
“Without people in history like Martin Luther King, we wouldn’t be together today," she said. "Times have changed. … Because of people like him, I can be around another race.”
The civil rights movement, assisted by King, also changed education, she said.
“Education is also important because there were times you couldn’t sit in the same classroom as other students did, but now you can,” McDaniel said, a change she sees daily in classes. “We’re all learning the same thing, nothing different, nothing better.”
